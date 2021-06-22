Desi Kartika

Church Illustration

Church Illustration city icon building autodesk watercolor church sketch illustration
handed drawn use autodesk for android. it takes 2 day for me to finished this artwork. sketch with touch of aquarelle coloring.

Gereja Mojowarno

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
