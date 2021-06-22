afolabi blessing

Church Flyer Design

afolabi blessing
afolabi blessing
  • Save
Church Flyer Design illustration typography logo branding flyer design
Download color palette

I created a Flyer design for a Church (RFTN). The colors were rightly selected and the visuals are conspicuous. Our Client was really satisfied after seeing this.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
afolabi blessing
afolabi blessing

More by afolabi blessing

View profile
    • Like