Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roberth Coman

10. Participants • DAU Cinema • Concept

Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman
  • Save
10. Participants • DAU Cinema • Concept tab list dark black facial recognition face film movie participant ux web design web ui design
Download color palette

By accessing the participants tab or hovering the mouse over a face will share more information about that specific person.

Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman

More by Roberth Coman

View profile
    • Like