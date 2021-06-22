Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa

Cat Food Landing Page's Hero Exploration

Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa
Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa
Cat Food Landing Page's Hero Exploration minimalis clean blue cat food food cat landing page website minimal ui exploration ux concept design
Hi everyone 👋

Here is a quick exploration for a cat food landing page hero design.

What do you think about the design?
Your feedback will be very appreciated. Thanks 😁

Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa
Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa

