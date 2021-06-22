Hendy

DSM Logo

DSM Logo orange sound mixer logo graphic design
Same style with the previous aero logo, but i'm not sure why but i feel good seeing the combination between the font of the 'DSM' (Toxigenesis) and 'dechipering' (Biysk).

I think it can be expanded more with some abstract logo, but sometimes less is better right?

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
