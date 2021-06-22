Sean Pedeflous

Tequila Logo

Sean Pedeflous
Sean Pedeflous
Hire Me
  • Save
Tequila Logo bottle alcohol minimal typography branding design cpg food and drink tequila logo
Download color palette

Selected logo and custom hand lettering for a new brand of tequila - Tequila de la Gente.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sean Pedeflous
Sean Pedeflous
Award Winning Design & Experiential
Hire Me

More by Sean Pedeflous

View profile
    • Like