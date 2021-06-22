Sevenpathdesign

Mindety - Human Head Logo Design

Sevenpathdesign
Sevenpathdesign
  • Save
Mindety - Human Head Logo Design head human technology tech data minimal simple modern logo
Download color palette

The combination of the shape of a human head and data represents the intelligence and sophistication of the Mindety platform.

Status: Unused concept from my archives.
.
.
👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments!
.
.
✔️ Available for commission work!
📩 sevenpathdesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sevenpathdesign
Sevenpathdesign

More by Sevenpathdesign

View profile
    • Like