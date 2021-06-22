Goutham HM ✵

👩‍🚀 Inter-planetary trip travel app concept

It is an app for the far future where you can book trips for interplanetary exploration and staying there for a while.

I was super excited to design this, I love space science and moon ofcourse)

Thanks!

