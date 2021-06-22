Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NYU Clothing — Product Page

NYU Clothing — Product Page shopping app ecommerce ios mobile clothes product ui ux user interface concept app
NYU Clothing — is fictional e-commerce focused on clothing and techwear/streetwear items, mixing personality, authenticity, and modernity.

To view the complete project, click here.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
