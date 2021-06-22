Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lizanne Dsouza

Logo Design - French Café

Lizanne Dsouza
Lizanne Dsouza
  • Save
Logo Design - French Café logo design illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Taking inspiration from the most renowned Parisian cafés and more recent trends in logo and graphic design, I tried to blend the old and the new in a way that's delightful, refreshing and nostalgic.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lizanne Dsouza
Lizanne Dsouza

More by Lizanne Dsouza

View profile
    • Like