Black and White Seamless Botanical Patterns. These models are perfect for postcards,clothing, colorings, gift bags, magazine covers, invitations, scrapbooking, notes, photo cards, blog design, and any other craft projects, both digital and printed.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/black-and-white-seamless-botanical-patterns/

🏆 Vendor Arts and patterns: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/Arts%20and%20patterns/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/