Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barnali Nandan

Analytical Dashboard - SaaS framework

Barnali Nandan
Barnali Nandan
Hire Me
  • Save
Analytical Dashboard - SaaS framework analytics graphs compare data charts dashboard uidesign b2b applicaiton design ux
Analytical Dashboard - SaaS framework analytics graphs compare data charts dashboard uidesign b2b applicaiton design ux
Analytical Dashboard - SaaS framework analytics graphs compare data charts dashboard uidesign b2b applicaiton design ux
Analytical Dashboard - SaaS framework analytics graphs compare data charts dashboard uidesign b2b applicaiton design ux
Download color palette
  1. Group 30227.jpg
  2. 1_D04ash.jpg
  3. 1_D05ash.jpg
  4. 1_D01ash.jpg

Analytical SaaS Product Data and Design

Data designed and delivered with empathy. I transform every IDEA into a digital platform. Do you have a product in mind? Let's work together.

Complex Web flows, SaaS Products, UX Architecture, Analytical Dashboards.

________________________________________________________________________________________

**Available for any projects! Connect at**

contact@barnalin.com
www.barnali.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Barnali Nandan
Barnali Nandan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Barnali Nandan

View profile
    • Like