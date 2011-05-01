Dan Davies

Lbc

Dan Davies
Dan Davies
  • Save
Lbc black calluna league gothic yellow noise pattern grid
Download color palette

As well as redoing my own site, I decided to go down a split avenue. Personal site will be a blog / hang out place for me and this site will be the company site. Will try and keep a theme on both though.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Dan Davies
Dan Davies

More by Dan Davies

View profile
    • Like