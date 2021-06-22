Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amir Tavana

Social Media - UI Design

figma design daily ui challenge app adobe xd ux design ux ui design
Hey Dribbblers,

UI design | Social Media App

🎥 I made a video of the process in my YouTube channel.
Go check it out.

I hope you all enjoyed it.
Have a nice day!

💌 Have any questions or feedback? I'd really like to hear! drop me a comment below.

YouTube | Instagram

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
