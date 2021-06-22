Step counter

Step application design

User: A person who cares about their lifestyle and health and has a good relationship with technology.

User expectations from the application:

Need to follow the number of steps in the application.

He needs to set a goal for the number of steps he takes each day.

It needs to see how many calories it has burned at different times and intervals.

Needs to see comprehensive information on the amount of steps at daily, weekly and monthly intervals.

Note (optional): If the application has a water meter feature, it will make the user more satisfied. Of course, if this feature exists, the user must provide a special subscription to use it. The price of the special subscription is 10 thousand tomans per month. (3 months with 5% discount, 6 months with 10% and 1 year with 20% discount)