Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design Stock

Modern Typeface

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Modern Typeface brandng luxury deco stylish logo type sans serif display ligature typeface font modern
Download color palette

OTF, TTF, WOFF, WOFF2, SVG font files
Regular and Bold styles
Full upper/lowercase, numbers, punctuation
Multilingual support ( including polish )
Get The Font Here https://crmrkt.com/eXmGlx

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like