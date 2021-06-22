Login Page Website BPPLK Bekasi

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Still re-designed the login page of ( @blkbekasi_kemnaker )BPPLK Bekasi's member account into this with Figma.
It will help the member to access their account in new page rather than stayed together in the same page. The accessibility will be changed if the login page changed into this hehe.
Please enjoy it. Don't be hesitate to ask me on DM or e-mail.