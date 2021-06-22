Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vee UIX

Login Page Website BPPLK Bekasi

Vee UIX
Vee UIX
Login Page Website BPPLK Bekasi register page login page web interface website design web design website design user interface user experience
Still re-designed the login page of ( @blkbekasi_kemnaker )BPPLK Bekasi's member account into this with Figma.

It will help the member to access their account in new page rather than stayed together in the same page. The accessibility will be changed if the login page changed into this hehe.

Please enjoy it. Don't be hesitate to ask me on DM or e-mail.

Vee UIX
Vee UIX

