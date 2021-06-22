AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

"Just a Modern Girl" - watercolor small portrait painting

"Just a Modern Girl" - watercolor small portrait painting traditional illustration watercolour girl art fashion traditional art character design sketch illustration girl portrait portrait watercolor painting watercolor art girl illustration female woman girl watercolor portrait watercolor painting art
Just a modern girl. Evening watercolor sketch. Thinking about what I plan to do with it - oils, acrylics or nothing.

