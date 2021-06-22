Good for Sale
Vida Lamakani
Piqo

The Odd

Vida Lamakani
Piqo
Vida Lamakani for Piqo
The Odd data security search creative vector financial shopping multitasking laptop characterdesign character minimal design illustration
The Odd Illustrations pack | 20+ Illustrations in 6 Styles
$39.99
Buy now

🎉The Odd Illustrations will be released very soon

I used the combination of “Procreate” App and “Brush” Tool to create these.
This package will contain a vector version of these.
🔥20 illustration in 6 style🔥
The Odd is also optimized for the Dark theme.

💙I hope you like it! Press “L” on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

