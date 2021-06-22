Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafij Rahman Rohan

Aleon VR Logo Design: Letter A + Letter V + VR Headset

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Hire Me
  • Save
Aleon VR Logo Design: Letter A + Letter V + VR Headset branding logo design technology digital gradient software tech modern letter a futuristic 3d xr augmented reality reality virtual headset oculus ar virtual reality vr
Aleon VR Logo Design: Letter A + Letter V + VR Headset branding logo design technology digital gradient software tech modern letter a futuristic 3d xr augmented reality reality virtual headset oculus ar virtual reality vr
Aleon VR Logo Design: Letter A + Letter V + VR Headset branding logo design technology digital gradient software tech modern letter a futuristic 3d xr augmented reality reality virtual headset oculus ar virtual reality vr
Download color palette
  1. Aleon-Letter-A-Letter-V-VR-Headset-Modern-Futuristic-Logo-Design.jpg
  2. Aleon-Letter-A-Letter-V-VR-Headset-Modern-Futuristic-Logo-Design-2.jpg
  3. Aleon-Letter-A-Letter-V-VR-Headset-Modern-Futuristic-Logo-Design-3.jpg

Logo design for Aleon VR, a company specializing in VR technology. The concept combines the letter a + letter v + VR headset into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

--------

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Rafij Rahman Rohan

View profile
    • Like