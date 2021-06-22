Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Margaret Morgan

Logo for the International Vertical Farming and New Food Systems

Margaret Morgan
Margaret Morgan
  • Save
Logo for the International Vertical Farming and New Food Systems towers earth growing branding logo vector vegetables global exhibition indoor farming vertical farming conference food international design germany munich typography
Download color palette

Logo for the International Vertical Farming and New Food Systems Conference & Exhibition for 2021 held in Munich.

Margaret Morgan
Margaret Morgan

More by Margaret Morgan

View profile
    • Like