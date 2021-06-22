Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #012 #SingleItem

Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #012 #SingleItem e-commerce adobexd app ux ui design uiux
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is my 12th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is E-Commerce Shop
(Single Item)
Tool : Adobe XD
pic : Unsplash

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback and click L if you like it:)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi

More by Sati Ekaristi

View profile
    • Like