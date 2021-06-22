Bornil Rafi

Print Ready Professional Modern Minimalist Business Card Design

Bornil Rafi
Bornil Rafi
  • Save
Print Ready Professional Modern Minimalist Business Card Design business card design elegant business card professional business card modern business card minimalist business card print ready business card stationery brand identity branding business card professional modern minimalist print ready
Download color palette

Features:

1. 90 x 51 mm (3.5 x 2 inch) portrait business cards template.
2. 3 mm bleed.
3. Clean, simple and modern designed Photoshop & Illustrator template.
4. Easy to use and customize layered Photoshop and Illustrator.
5. Super Easy to Edit.
6. Well-organized layers.
7. Print ready document : CMYK, 300 dpi.
8. Only Free font used.

Bornil Rafi
Bornil Rafi
Like