Pradnya Agarwal

Petverse-UI/UX Case Study

Pradnya Agarwal
Pradnya Agarwal
  • Save
Petverse-UI/UX Case Study minimal ui ux illustration design app
Download color palette

Pet-owners are always worried about leaving their pets behind while on a vacation. So this app will help them in booking pet-centers/pet-sitters which are verified and have good services

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Pradnya Agarwal
Pradnya Agarwal

More by Pradnya Agarwal

View profile
    • Like