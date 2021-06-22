Landing Page Website BPPLK Bekasi

Hello World!

I re-designed the website of BPPLK Bekasi Kemnaker into this with Figma. Since I'm the alumnus of cevest, I think it will be good if they considered to redesigned their own website into simply, user-friendly, and easy to access like this one. I also need some suggestion and further feedback toward this design

Please enjoy it. Don't be hesitate to ask me on DM or e-mail.