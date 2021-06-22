Art gallery App

Day #22 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the 22-nd shot of the UI design challenge. This was a completely new challenge to create an application design for an art gallery/exhibition.

