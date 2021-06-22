sukro_design

mayasa building

sukro_design
sukro_design
  • Save
mayasa building ux vector ui illustration icon graphic design logo minimal design branding
Download color palette

Mayasa building monogram logo ...

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo ?
Please Email me sukrodesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
sukro_design
sukro_design

More by sukro_design

View profile
    • Like