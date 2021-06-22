🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone,
This is one of the Website Design done for Scube's client - Eternal mark Pvt. Ltd.
[They are leading contract manufacturers for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Pain Relief Balms, Blood Pressure Monitors, Sports Tape, Inhalers and etc.] My responsibility was to revamp their old site and to create a visually pleasing new design for the site. Hope I accomplished that task well 😅.
I would love to hear your feedback on this app design, Thank you……