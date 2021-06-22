Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Menu Design for Tosta Cafe

Menu Design for Tosta Cafe graphic design menu design branding
Mdonenu design done for a small cafe serving quick bites and desserts. Targetted at young adults for casual dine outs, inspiring them to celebrate every moment.
Check out full case study at https://www.behance.net/portfolio/editor?project_id=121551743

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
