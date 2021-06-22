Clody - Cloud File Manager

Jajang Irawan

Jajang Irawan
Jajang Irawan
This is part of the "Cloudy" Cloud File Manager. which are we made the main page, now we create some screens for other pages and the upload process.

- In collaboration with @ahmadmaulana05
