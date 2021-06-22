Abdullah Sajol

Music App Design

Abdullah Sajol
Abdullah Sajol
  • Save
Music App Design app design ios mobile app ui design ui concept player music artist mobile media song media player android playlist
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋
Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍🔥

I’m available for new projects: ✉️ mdabdullahsajol@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance and Instagram
Let’s connect in Linkedin

Abdullah Sajol
Abdullah Sajol

More by Abdullah Sajol

View profile
    • Like