Shift Nudge: Font Sizes

Shift Nudge: Font Sizes
Homework for the Shift Nudge UI design course. This lesson was on using font size to define a hierarchy and system in a UI. The task was to design a settings screen for a smart coffee cup.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
