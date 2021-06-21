Iqbal Surya

Cofshop - landing page coffee

Iqbal Surya
Iqbal Surya
  • Save
Cofshop - landing page coffee graphic design coffee website ui mobile coffee apps mobile apps coffee shop coffee branding ux website web design
Download color palette

Hey guys, this is my exploration idea. I am creating a website about coffee. and then I'm creating with Figma for UI. what do you think about my design?

Give me love and feedback. thank

Iqbal Surya
Iqbal Surya

More by Iqbal Surya

View profile
    • Like