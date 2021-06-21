VASK®️

PATEK®

VASK®️
VASK®️
Hire Me
  • Save
PATEK® company new york simple software minimalist agency startup symbol minimal logomark tech concept logotype typography vector mark logo design branding brand logo
Download color palette

Hey guys! 
- 
Here I bring you one of my most recent projects, a logotype for a technology company. Do you like it? What do you think about it? Let me know in your comments. 
- 
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
- 
See more of my work:

https://www.behance.net/vask_ 

https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign 

https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/

VASK®️
VASK®️
It's the moment of the extraordinary.
Hire Me

More by VASK®️

View profile
    • Like