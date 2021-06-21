Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A SMILE IN THE MIND

A SMILE IN THE MIND
Hey, Dribbblers!
Wanna some new shots? I just designed a new one — A Smile In The Mind Book Cover

I would like to show you one of the best book for Graphic Designers and I recreated the book cover.

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email me at theyshshrma@gmail.com

And give a follow https://www.instagram.com/theyshshrma/

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
