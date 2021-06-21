madre natura is a contemporary Australian Slow-Fashion design house. The name translates to ‘Mother Nature’ in Italian. madre natura believes that respect for the environment is equally as important as respect for ourselves. This guides the label with every decision they make and aligns them with their values: Sustainable, Ethical, Circular and Slow-Fashion.

We developed a simple design system for the creative which put the garments and materials front and centre, at the heart of m_n. The brand illustrations and typography would always be secondary to these elements.

The wordmark is derived from old hand-cut typefaces. This mark pays homage to the artists of the past and the artisans that design and make their clothes.

@themadrenatura / https://www.madrenatura.com.au/