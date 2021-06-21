Happy Tri Milliarta
NFT Auction Mobile App Exploration

Happy Tri Milliarta for One Week Wonders
NFT Auction Mobile App Exploration ios doge bitcoin nft app cryptocurrency crypto auction app ui ui design startup dark mode hologram mobile app auction trade nft mobile
Hi Brosky! 👋

Here my new exploration of the NFT Auction app. I tried to make it looks nice with some hologram pattern. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Agency with incredible design and development expertise
