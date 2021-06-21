Rocio A.

005. App Icon - #DailyUI

005. App Icon - #DailyUI dailyui ui ux app design
Daily UI 100 days Challenge
App Icon for HayLugar!

See prototype here > https://www.figma.com/proto/Hll1jlgiZLMXsKnMPeLJKW/EntregaFinal-Alves?node-id=6%3A250&scaling=scale-down

Jun 21, 2021
