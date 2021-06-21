Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Knowledge is power. | Design 2021

Knowledge is power. | Design 2021 student vector official playoff playoff graduate power learning illustration design
"We owe
almost all our knowledge
not to those who have agreed,
but to those who have differed."

In the long history of humankind (and animal kind too) those who learned to collaborate and improvise most effectively have prevailed.

What i truly believe is sharing knowledge will greatly effect on how you see others. After graduating people not only be knowledgeable but also wise, stronger and well rounded human being.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
    • Like