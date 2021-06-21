Heyaband Landing Page

Hi, Dribbbles🏀

So this is my exploration about Group Band Landing Page. This landing page is used as a profile for a band such as band member information, albums, tours, events, etc.

Feel free to leave feedback on comment :)

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | FB | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at agensipmail@gmail.com