Heyaband Landing Page

Heyaband Landing Page web pages homepage dark theme dark mode dark group band band web design web design website landingpage hero uidesign ux uiux ui landing page
Download color palette
  1. Heyaband - 1.png
  2. Heyaband - 3.png
  3. Heyaband - 2.png
  4. Heyaband - Full.png

Hi, Dribbbles🏀

So this is my exploration about Group Band Landing Page. This landing page is used as a profile for a band such as band member information, albums, tours, events, etc.

Feel free to leave feedback on comment :) 
Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff.

