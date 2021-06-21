Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sign Up Page , Daily UI 001

This is a design for a mobile app’s sign up page. The app is a sort of giveaway website/app called Perfect Parcel. It’s a giveaway service where artists, influencers, brands etc. can hold giveaways. This app helps them get info about the applying follower and the app then randomly chooses a winner for the giveaway. This makes the giveaway process much easier and followers can easily get all of the info about the giveaway through this app.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
