Sign Up Page , Daily UI 001

This is a design for a mobile app’s sign up page. The app is a sort of giveaway website/app called Perfect Parcel. It’s a giveaway service where artists, influencers, brands etc. can hold giveaways. This app helps them get info about the applying follower and the app then randomly chooses a winner for the giveaway. This makes the giveaway process much easier and followers can easily get all of the info about the giveaway through this app.