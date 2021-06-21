🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
#ProjectbyIdeology
The logo concept is driven by the idea of a waving flag. It symbolizes the leadership of the company Sail99 and being the first commercial sailing centre in Pulau Langkawi. The water flow horizontally represents the speed and movement of the water while sailing.
