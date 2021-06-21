#ProjectbyIdeology

The logo concept is driven by the idea of a waving flag. It symbolizes the leadership of the company Sail99 and being the first commercial sailing centre in Pulau Langkawi. The water flow horizontally represents the speed and movement of the water while sailing.

