Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shim Ze Shen

DailyUI 059 - Background Patterns

Shim Ze Shen
Shim Ze Shen
  • Save
DailyUI 059 - Background Patterns dailyui 059 059 mobile ui dailyui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Daily UI day 59 - background patterns. For mobile.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Shim Ze Shen
Shim Ze Shen

More by Shim Ze Shen

View profile
    • Like