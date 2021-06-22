Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abhinav Agrawal

COVID-19 Vaccine Booking App

Hello Dribbblers!
Recently I did a redesign of the Co-win website into a mobile application along with Vatan over the weekend.
We revisualize the website and fabricated it into an app with few additive features.

Keeping the design minimal and accessible for people of all age groups who will be using the app.

Check out the complete design project at Behance

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Illustration credit: Faiz

Guy with a Notepad | Product designer @airtel

