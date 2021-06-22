COVID-19 Vaccine Booking App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
Recently I did a redesign of the Co-win website into a mobile application along with Vatan over the weekend.
We revisualize the website and fabricated it into an app with few additive features.
Keeping the design minimal and accessible for people of all age groups who will be using the app.
Check out the complete design project at Behance
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)
Linkedin | Instagram
Illustration credit: Faiz