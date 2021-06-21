App Icon for mobile

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 5 challenge is to create an app icon that represents the brand (Quick food) and stands out on the home screen of the mobile phone. Quick food is a food delivery app and the icon is created with a mix of elements (food way, food and steam) which all represent quick food delivery.
I also designed a minimal app launcher interface version that has the Quick food icon in minimal lite icon pack. Kindly drop a like or share your thoughts in the comments session

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
