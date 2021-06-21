Noer hidayat

Calculator app

Noer hidayat
Noer hidayat
  • Save
Calculator app app design design uidesign ui
Download color palette

#DailyUI
Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
don't forget to press "L" if you want 🤙
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Noer hidayat
Noer hidayat

More by Noer hidayat

View profile
    • Like