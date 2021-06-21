Billion Miracles - Monoline Signature Font

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing Billion Miracles- A Monoline Signature Font
A modern and stylish handcrafted signature font that’ll make your audience swoon and enhance your projects. Every stroke and curve was created to capture the essence of modernity and style. This gorgeous and stylish font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Ideal for social media posts and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.
Billion Miracles includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Billion Miracles (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support (84 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13300/billion_miracles.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/billion-miracles/