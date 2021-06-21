andika_astro

brain + plant

brain + plant
This is a concept from me, there is a combination of brain and plant symbols.
The brain as soil symbolizes the basis of an idea or thought. and the plant symbol symbolizes the result of an idea or thought that grows and develops.
So this logo is suitable for the motivation of people who want to start a new business.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
