Bhavuk Thakur

Virtual event concept

Bhavuk Thakur
Bhavuk Thakur
  • Save
Virtual event concept app illustration typography product userexperience userinterface design web ui graphic design ux
Download color palette

Hello everyone👋

Here is the virtual event concept project.

What do you thing?

If you want to follow me👇

＜a href="https://www.bhavukdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noreferrer"＞WEBSITE＜/a＞

Bhavuk Thakur
Bhavuk Thakur

More by Bhavuk Thakur

View profile
    • Like