Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jodi Rhodes

Warrior Princess Graphic Novel Cover - She-Ra

Jodi Rhodes
Jodi Rhodes
  • Save
Warrior Princess Graphic Novel Cover - She-Ra costume design digital painting graphic novel art 2d illustration comic art
Download color palette

Decided to go for a more ethnic version of the Princess of Power with new designs for She-Ra and Swiftwind's costumes and weapon.

Jodi Rhodes
Jodi Rhodes

More by Jodi Rhodes

View profile
    • Like